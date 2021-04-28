Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.19.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

