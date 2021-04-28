Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

