Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $129.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.65. The company has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Article: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.