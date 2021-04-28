Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.
NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.81. 808,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.