Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $118.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.81. 808,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

