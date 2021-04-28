Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

SBUX stock traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 698,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a PE ratio of 145.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 50,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $3,211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 701,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after buying an additional 88,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

