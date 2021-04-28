Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $116.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.19.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

