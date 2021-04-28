Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $129.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.