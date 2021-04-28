Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Shares Down 39.9%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) shares fell 39.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 19,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 7,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Starco Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

