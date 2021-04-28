Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SPHRY stock remained flat at $$13.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Starpharma has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.
Starpharma Company Profile
