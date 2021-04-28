Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.87

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 18523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

