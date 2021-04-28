Stealth Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $10,549.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018755 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,389,931 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.