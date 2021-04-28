Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $11,299.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001147 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019596 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,400,944 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

