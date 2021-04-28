StealthGas Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for StealthGas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 3.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $104.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 177,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

