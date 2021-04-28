Steem Achieves Market Cap of $325.17 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Steem has a total market cap of $325.17 million and $12.55 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,227.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $895.53 or 0.01621541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.73 or 0.00513760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064397 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003777 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,414,795 coins and its circulating supply is 373,440,701 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

