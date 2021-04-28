Steem Dollars (SBD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,625.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $53.48 million and approximately $13,625.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $7.43 or 0.00013610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,196,881 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

