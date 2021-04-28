Stellar Market Cap Reaches $11.22 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000904 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.22 billion and $1.04 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00061438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00275009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.84 or 0.01059984 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,240 coins and its circulating supply is 22,941,894,513 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

