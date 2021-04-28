Step Finance (STEP) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 24 Hours

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.00 or 0.00016523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $36.00 million and $2.03 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

