Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Shares of SCL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 56,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $122.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $134.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

