Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $99,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total value of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

