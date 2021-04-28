Stephen P. Squinto Sells 201 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 201 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $15,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen P. Squinto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72.

NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 310,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.