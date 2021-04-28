Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

