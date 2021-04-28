stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,620.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $2,686.52 or 0.04896992 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $678.67 million and approximately $119,620.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00272323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.66 or 0.01032910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00726303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,695.73 or 0.99699427 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 252,621 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.