Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.01 million.Steven Madden also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.260-0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. 1,012,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,129. Steven Madden has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

