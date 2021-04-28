Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.260-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.99 million.Steven Madden also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 1,012,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,129. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -126.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.