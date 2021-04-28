Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

SF traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,029. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 242,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

