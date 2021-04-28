Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:LPSIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.77.
Legend Power Systems Company Profile
