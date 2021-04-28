Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LPSIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,249. Legend Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.77.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. Legend Power Systems Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.