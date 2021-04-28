Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $780.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $634.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

