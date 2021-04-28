Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $402.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 59.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 111% against the dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $625,867.90 and $402.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.28 or 1.00183583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.11 or 0.01174965 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00518432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00383920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00135696 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

