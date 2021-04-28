STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.
STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
