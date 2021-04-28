STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 174,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,548,567 shares.The stock last traded at $38.59 and had previously closed at $39.79.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

