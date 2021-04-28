Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 28th (INDO, ISR, KAI, KFY, KSHB, LMRK, LNSR, LQDA, LZAGY, MCFE)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 28th:

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Get Indonesia Energy Co Limited alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.