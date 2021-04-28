Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (1COV, ABG, ALDX, AWI, CSGP, FISV, MANH, NXPI, PII, RXN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $201.00 to $215.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

