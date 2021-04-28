Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 28th (1COV, ABG, ALDX, AWI, CSGP, FISV, MANH, NXPI, PII, RXN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 28th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $180.00 to $210.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $115.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $950.00 to $1,025.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $136.00 to $165.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $235.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $102.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $255.00.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $184.00 to $200.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $201.00 to $215.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $230.00 to $250.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

