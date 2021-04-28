Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 28th (ABB, ABG, ABTX, ADT, AGI, AGR, AINV, AKBA, ALEC, ALFVY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 28th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ABB (NYSE:ABB)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $229.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides reinsurance products and services to a worldwide marketplace. They primarily emphasize commercial and personal property and casualty reinsurance risks, and offer both broker-based and direct-writing distribution capabilities. PXRE also provides marine and aerospace reinsurance products and services. “

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). They issued a buy rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET). Mizuho issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

