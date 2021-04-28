Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given New GBX 324 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s current price.

Shares of STCK opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stock Spirits Group has a 1-year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The stock has a market cap of £546 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.55.

In related news, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35). Also, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

