Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,141 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,014% compared to the average volume of 282 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 25.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. 676,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,653. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

