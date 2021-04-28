Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 542 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 868% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 call options.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 million, a PE ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $99,734.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $531,569.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after acquiring an additional 127,930 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

