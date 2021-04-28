Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Automatic Data Processing Put Options (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,968 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,118% compared to the average volume of 408 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $189.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.