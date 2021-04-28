Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Carter’s Put Options (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,704 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,445% compared to the average volume of 175 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

