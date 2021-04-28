Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,217 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,632% compared to the average volume of 128 put options.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after buying an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 223,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after buying an additional 170,793 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

