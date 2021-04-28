Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.24 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. 141,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $903.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $189.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

