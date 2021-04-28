Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $770-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.24 million.Stoneridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CL King cut Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.