Stora Enso Oyj Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.17.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7162 dividend. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

