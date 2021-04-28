Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.10

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 306319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1,545.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

