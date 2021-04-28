STRAKS (STAK) Price Hits $0.0260 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. STRAKS has a market cap of $621,091.39 and $4,717.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 185.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,919.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.13 or 0.04983865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.36 or 0.00468612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $904.98 or 0.01647821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.57 or 0.00758500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.00525589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.78 or 0.00434777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004207 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

