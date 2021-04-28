Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.29. 2,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,491,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 223,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

