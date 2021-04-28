Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.80.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
