Streamr Price Hits $0.15 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $128.81 million and $9.26 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.