Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 15,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 834,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

Specifically, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Stride by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,624,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Stride by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Stride by 765.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

