StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $1.43 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $1,118.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,486,584,934 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,390,580 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

