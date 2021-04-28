Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,279 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.39% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,258 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $3,187,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

