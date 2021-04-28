Strs Ohio Buys 356,217 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,415,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $65,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

