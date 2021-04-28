Strs Ohio Buys 70,487 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.67.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

